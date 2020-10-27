Ron Lary, age 83 passed away on October 22, 2020. He is survived by his children Renee (Warner) Harrison, Clinton (Trina Blood), Nannette Godfrey and Matt (Mary) Lary, 14 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. At his request, there will be no service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1820 E. Douglas, Wichita, Kansas 67214.

