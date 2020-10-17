Andover – Robert August Kubish, 57, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

Robert was born on Monday, October 22, 1962 in Pueblo, Colorado to August and Eunice (Vick) Kubish Jr. He graduated from high school in Arnold, Nebraska in 1981. On June 19, 1982 he married Elease Bassett. Robert had started and his own business, TreeRific Landscaping, 28 years ago. He loved God and enjoyed ministering to others.

Robert is survived by his wife Elease of the home; children Amber Sheffield (Tommy) of Custer, S.D., Jonathan Kubish, Gregory Kubish (Rachael), Zechariah Kubish (Kayleen) all of Augusta, Graham Kubish of Andover; eight grandchildren Kasen, Olivia, Ella and Avenlee Sheffield, Remington, Malachi, and Molly Kubish, and Sophia Belcher; sisters Ruth Coulson, Sharon Howard (Bob), Jerrilyn Copple (Tim); brothers Dan Kubish (Debbie), James Kubish, and Kevin Kubish (Alison); and his mother Eunice Kubish.

Robert is preceded in death by his father August and his sister JoyLynn Kubish.

Visitation will be on Sunday, October 18 at 8:30 a.m. until Funeral Service starts at 10:00a.m. at TreeRific Landscaping, 13594 US-54, in Andover. Burial will follow at Bruno Township Cemetery in Andover. The family wishes Memorial Contributions be made out to the Robert Kubish Memorial Fund (Funds will be given to continue the work Robert began pouring blessing on others), left in care of the Dunsford Funeral Home.

Robert Kubish may have been born in the year of 1962; but his true life began when he accepted the Lord as his Savior in the year 1992. Loving the Lord was his passion and his joy. Soon after God got hold of Robert’s life, he knew that he was called to preach and share the love and power of his Savior; and as a pastor for the last 17 years, he faithfully proclaimed the Word. Robert was a rare man of God and anyone who knew him quickly sensed his heart full of love. His generosity and obedience were experienced by all who met him, from the strangers downtown who looked forward to seeing his beat up white truck come rolling by, to customers at his business, TreeRific Landscaping, to his wonderful family. Everyone has their own unique and fond memory of Robert, but all agree his love knew no bounds. He couldn’t contain the joy he felt and his boisterous and loud voice would fill any room he was in. Robert would often drive around town, music blaring- praising God. He was always drumming on something as a song filled his heart and overflowed freely. He took joy in the ordinary things, taking his family out for great food, adventures at the lake and raucous game nights at home! Known as ‘Papa’ to his grandchildren, he loved swimming

in the pool with them or giving tractor rides at the farm. Each grandchild will carry with them their own precious and specific memory of their time with their ‘Papa’. Everything he did was full of life. He practiced and preached determination; a determination that meant that every day he was fearless in loving the Lord with all his heart, soul, mind and strength. His wife Elease will truly miss her HoneyBear, but she continues to trust and know that God’s plans are perfect and that His comfort and strength have no limit. But she will miss the man who has been the love of her life for 42 years and the simple yet special moments that they shared; the country drives, the fun breakfasts out, and the endless bargains they found at estate sales! Robert’s four sons, and daughter and the whole extended family take mighty comfort in knowing that Robert has been made whole once again and that he is dancing with his best friend; the Lord. Loving God was the passion of Robert’s life and it is THIS legacy that is his gift to us.

Our hearts break and Robert will be missed every day but we truly rejoice in the God who holds all of our lives in His hands.

