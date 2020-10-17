Mary Rose Laughlin, 81, of Douglass, KS, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020. Visitation 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 and service 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020, both at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Graveside 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Pumpkin Center Cemetery in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.

Mary was born in Chewey, OK on July 17, 1939, to the late Emma (Pumpkin) and Walter Oakball. She was a sheet metal mechanic at Boeing, Cessna, and Learjet. She is survived by: son, Alvin "Bubba" Wallace of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Kayla, Jacob, Derek, and Olivia Wallace; great grandchildren, Dylan, Hunter, and Fisher West, Ky'Zia, Justin, and Christian Andrews, Alona Owens, Jayden and Emma Wallace, Harley Wallace.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Emily Wallace and her brother, Willard Hampton.

Memorial donations to Douglass United Methodist Church 204 S. Willow St. Douglass, KS 67039.