Donis Claudene Mitchell

SCOTT CITY - Donis Claudene Mitchell 91, died on Oct. 9, 2020, in Pawtucket, RI. She was born on June 18, 1929, in Scott City, KS, and was the eldest daughter of Claude and Thelma Helfrick Hughes.

Donis graduated from Scott Community High School in 1947 and from Stephens College in Columbia, MO., in 1949. She married Lewis (Mitch) Mitchell on August 13, 1949, and eventually returned to Scott City, KS., to farm and start their family.

Mitch passed away after 66 years of marriage, and Donis moved to Rhode Island to be near her daughter and son-in-law.

Donis is survived by her three daughters Meredith Mitchell of San Francisco, CA, Melanie, and her husband Stephen Key of Providence, RI, Marci, her husband John Duys of San Anselmo, CA, and her granddaughter Catherine Mitchell Duys of Berkeley, CA. She is also survived by her sister Connie Posl and husband Charles; her brother Bob Hughes and wife Cheryl; her sisters-in-law Charlene Hughes and Betty Ann Hughes; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded by her parents, her husband Mitch, her son Marc, her sister Dee Hoeme and brother-in-law Albert Hoeme, and brothers Harold and Calvin ("Butch") Hughes.

Donis will be laid to rest next to Mitch in a private graveside service in Scott County Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the United Methodist Church or Camp Lakeside. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, KS.