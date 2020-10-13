Steve Naill, age 73, of El Dorado.

Steven "Steve" Naill’s life began on May 10, 1947 in Wichita, KS; the son of Max and Ethel (Dyer) Naill. He was united in marriage to Valerie Long in Tuscon, Arizona. Steve worked for the refinery as a maintenance foreman for over 21 years. He enjoyed working on hot rods and loved classic cars. He was a member of the El Dorodders car club and enjoyed the Tuesday night hot rod nights. Steve also enjoyed fishing and hunting, KU basketball and the simple things like enjoying a good beer. He especially enjoyed spending time with friends and family. His family includes his children, Andrew (Kelci) Naill of El Dorado, Adam Naill of Queens, NY; grandchildren Nicholas, Kayla, Austin and special grand-dog Roxy; and sister Janet Naill.

Steve passed away on October 7, 2020 in Wichita.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Valerie; brother Michael Naill, baby brother Kenneth and his parents.

Friends may gather with the family from 5-8pm on Friday, October 16 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing are encouraged at the visitation. Steve’s funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 17 at the El Dorado Bandshell at 2pm. The family would like to invite anyone who drives a classic car to park at the visitation and join the funeral procession as well. Following the burial at Blankenship Cemetery there will be a celebration of Steve's life at his house and deck.

Memorial contributions in Steve’s name may be directed to the Susan B. Allen Cancer Center in El Dorado.

