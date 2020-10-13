Dean Allen Schmidt, Age 82, Potwin, Kansas.

Dean’s life began on April 1, 1938, the son of Alfred and Alma (Boese) Schmidt near Galva, Kansas. He married Vera June Unruh on April 22, 1956 at Eden Mennonite Church in Burns, Kansas. They enjoyed almost 59 years together before her passing in March of 2015.

Dean worked most of his adult life at Circle E Feedlot near Potwin, retiring as Operations Manager. He served as the mayor of Potwin for 33 years. He enjoyed memberships with the Lions Club, Kansas PRIDE, Plant a Row for the Hungry, and numerous governing boards in Butler County.

His loving family includes his son and his wife, Jim Schmidt and Andrea Smalley of Nora, Illinois; grandchildren, Mike Banghart (Holly) and Andrew Banghart; great-granddaughter, Clarrisa Banghart; brothers, Clinton Schmidt (Kathleen) of Brainerd, Kansas and Alfred "Toby" Schmidt, Jr. (Shirley) of Whitewater, Kansas; sisters, Helen Russell and Carrie Gutscher both of Newton, Kansas, Esther "Jeannie" Koehn of Lamar, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Vera; and a brother in childhood, Warren. Dean passed away peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020, at the age of 82 years old.

His family will gather with friends on Tuesday, October 13, from 6-8 p.m. at Lamb Funeral Home, 120 S. Main, Whitewater. There will be a private family graveside. On Wednesday, October 14, at 4:30 p.m., the family would like to invite the community to a memorial gathering at the outdoor Lions Club shelter at 201 N. Miller, Potwin, Kansas for fingerfood and fellowship.

Memorial contributions in Dean’s name may be directed to the Potwin Lions Club in care of Lamb Funeral Home, P.O. Box 358, Whitewater, Kansas 67154. Please sign his online guest book and leave a memory of Dean at www.ymzfh.com