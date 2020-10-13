Maudie Q. Huggins, age 90, of El Dorado.

Maudie Queena Huggins was born on May 29, 1930 in Oklahoma City, OK; the daughter of Leslie and Vina Elizabeth (Berry) O’Neal. She lived with and grew up with her uncles and aunts in the little town of Jones, OK. At the age of five she went to school at Meridian, a 3 room school, where the grades were divided in the room equally. She moved when she was in the third grade to school in Luther, OK and attended there through 9th grade, walking 2 ½ miles each day to catch the bus to get to school. Maudie moved to Oklahoma City to live with her mother from 9th-12th grade, where she graduated from Douglas High School. Maudie was proud to be the first in her family to graduate high school. Maudie worked different jobs after high school and found a job working for the Cook family and worked for them until they moved. She moved to Ft. Collins to continue working for the Cook family for a year. She came back to Kansas to visit her sister in Kansas and met Thad Huggins on a blind date. Thad and Maudie kept in contact for the next year and Maudie eventually moved back to Kansas. Maudie and Thad were married on June 19, 1957. They were married for 61 years.

Maudie was blessed with 4 children—2 daughters and 1 son. She was active in their school activities from Kindergarten through the 12th grade. Maudie was a homeroom mother, participated in PTO and PTA. She was also a girl scout leader for 13 years. Maudie went on to work for the Stone family for 3 years, 14 years at Rex and Morris’ Coffee Bar, Head Start for two years and worked in management for Walmart for 34 years. Maudie was blessed again with a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. Maudie passed away on October 8, 2020 in Andover.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Thad, her parents, 2 daughters Juanita and Sondra, 2 grandchildren David and Kellen.

Her goal in life was always to help someone in need, especially if they had children.

Friends may gather with the family from 5-7pm on Friday, October 16 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home in the chapel. A Homegoing Service will be held on Saturday, October 17 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home at 10am on Saturday, October 17.

Maudie will be laid to rest at Sunset Lawns Cemetery in El Dorado. Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to the American Diabetes Association.

Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Maudie at www.carlsoncolonial.com