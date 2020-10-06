Martha Koehn Nichols

Montezuma - Martha Koehn Nichols, age 96, died on Oct. 2, 2020, in Bethel Home, Montezuma, KS. She was born to Dan W. and Lizzie (Schmidt) Koehn in McPherson County on April 12, 1924. She spent her growing up years on the family farm close to Galva. She received eight years of education at the Lone Tree and Liberty schools. Martha married Frank Nichols on Dec. 2, 1956. They made their home on the family farm south of Fairview, OK.

Survivors include, one son, Donovan Nichols of Meno, OK; one daughter, Marsha Koehn of Polson, MT; nine grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. Preceding her in death are her husband, Frank; her parents; and four brothers and four sisters, Pete, Sam, Abe, Alfred, Eva, Anna, Alda and Ada.

Funeral service will be held at Montezuma Mennonite Church on Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Montezuma Mennonite Cemetery. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Montezuma, KS., on Oct. 6, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Bethel Home in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.