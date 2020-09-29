Ashlyn N. Chamness, 27, of Leon, KS, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020. Visitation 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 and service 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 both at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Leon Cemetery, Leon, KS.

Following the burial, lunch will be provided at 3 Wooden Crosses Cowboy Church, 5118 SW 100th, Augusta for any friends and family who would like to join.

Ashlyn was born in Wichita, KS on April 6, 1993. She worked as a cook at Prairie House Restaurant in Leon. Ashlyn loved music, kids, cooking and spending time with Brooklyn, her dog.

She is survived by her mother, Lisa Chamness; aunt, Trisa Chamness; grandparents, Dixie and Bill Mauldin, and Ellen Chamness; cousins, Dani Yockey and husband Chris, Trevor and Jaimee Speagle; father, Earl Iverson; grandma, Esther Iverson "Big Mama"; aunts, Sandra D. Flemming, Murphy Iverson, Darwoner Baker; half-sisters, Autumn and Amber Iverson; half-brother, Zachary Wilson.

Memorials may be made to Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta.