Linda C. Reed, age 68 of El Dorado. Linda "Lynn" C. Reed’s life began on September 13, 1952 in El Dorado, KS; the daughter of Gerald J. and Ruby (Schmidt) Erpelding. She was united in marriage to Richard Reed on May 20, 1971 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in El Dorado. Lynn worked in El Dorado for over 40 years as a licensed cosmetologist. In her spare time, Lynn enjoyed quilting and sewing. Her greatest joy was her family which includes her husband, Richard of El Dorado; children Jason and Jolyn of Andover, Dustin and Wendy of El Dorado and Jeremiah, also of El Dorado; 4 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; siblings Mark Erpelding and Jeff Erpelding.

Lynn passed away on September 16, 2020 in Wichita.

She is preceded in death by her sister Tina Morgan and her parents.

Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time.