Hays - Capuchin Father Bennett Colucci O.F.M. Cap.- 89, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.

Reception of the Body and Morning Prayer will be celebrated at 8:00 A.M. Tuesday, September 29, 2020, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, at The Basilica of St. Fidelis, Victoria, Kansas. Burial will be in the Friar’s Plot at St. Fidelis Cemetery, Victoria, Kansas.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, at The Basilica of St. Fidelis, Victoria, Kansas.

Memorials are suggests to the Capuchin Franciscans Province of Mid-America Inc. Condolences can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net or can be left at guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com