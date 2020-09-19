Stockton- Patricia "Pat" Louise (Blass) Weidenhaft, 66, passed away on September 12, 2020, at the Hays Medical Center in Hays, KS, from a courageous battle with cancer. Pat was born on September 26, 1953 in Beloit, KS, the daughter of James Donald and Lois Ann (Claycamp) Blass. She grew up in the Beloit area and attended school in Beloit where she graduated in 1971 from Beloit High School. Pat married the love of her life, Joe Weidenhaft, on July 24, 1971, at the tender age of 17 in Beloit. They were blessed with three children: Brandon, Jana, and Kelli.

Pat had a 27-year career working for the United States Postal Service and retired as the Postmaster of the Agra, KS post office after spending many years at the post office in Plainville, KS. She enjoyed reading, camping, and spending time with her family. Pat attended ALL her kids’ and grandkids’ activities. Being a life-long coach’s wife, she wasn’t afraid to let an official know when they missed a traveling call. She became even more spirited when attending her grandkids’ activities!

Pat is survived by her husband of 49 years, Joe Weidenhaft of Stockton; mother, Lois Blass of Beloit; son, Brandon Weidenhaft and wife Julie of Hays; daughters, Jana Griffin and husband Ryan and Kelli Cockrell and husband Brian, all of Stockton; six grandchildren, Taylor Weidenhaft, Shaelyn and Noah Griffin, and Joseph, Judsten, and Jake Cockrell; sisters, Terry (Dan) Mulder of Rural Phillipsburg, KS, Brenda (Jim) Tietjens of Glen Elder, KS, Barb (Bob) Broughton of Las Vegas; and brothers, Mike (Chris) Blass of Beloit, Joe and Von Blass of Santee CA, and George Blass of Beloit; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, James "Jim" Blass and in-laws Bill and Phyllis Weidenhaft.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Celebration Community Church in Hays on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will be at the Glenwood Cemetery in Glen Elder, KS at 3:00 p.m.. There will be no visitation.

Memorials are suggested to Stockton Public Library, Plainville Library, or Nova Theatre and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, 723 N. 1st, Stockton, KS 67669. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.plumeroverlease.com