Funeral services for Cecil L. Overlease, age 89, of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery near Manhattan, Kansas with Reverend Dale Engle officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Ft. Riley Honor Guard. Cecil passed away Tuesday, September 15, at his home in T or C.

He was born May 24, 1931 in Vona, Colorado the son the Cecil F. and Jennie Wava (Rodabaugh) Overlease. When Cecil was small his family moved to Denver where he grew up working in a drug store as a soda jerk and at a laundry mat.

Cecil went to telegraph school as the Korean War was starting up. He served his country in the United States Army as a telegraph operator. Following the war Cecil returned home and eventually became a Depot Agent for the Rock Island Railroad. Cecil worked the Rock Island for several years in Kansas and Minnesota. While he was stationed in Dresden, Kansas Cecil met and married Ramona Spresser. To this union four children were born, Greg, Sandy, Barb, and Ron.

With Depot Agent positions fading, Cecil and family moved to Scott City, Kansas where he worked for the Ford dealership in Leoti as a mechanic. He then became the Shop Foreman in Wright’s Chevrolet in Scott City for many years eventually going to welding school in the evening. When Cecil received the welding training, he went to work for the Missouri Pacific Railroad which became the Union Pacific Railroad as a Blacksmith in Scott City and later Colorado until his retirement on June 28, 1991.

In 2000, Cecil moved to T or C for warmer weather. Cecil enjoyed fishing, hunting, and reading anything he could find with history.

He is survived by his Children Greg and his wife Annette of Stockton, Kansas, Sandy and her husband John Cearley of Plainville, Ron and his wife Cindy of Abilene, Kansas; his loving sister Lila Rahmoeller of Denver, nine grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving daughter Barbara Seib, brothers Ed, John, Donald, Virgil, sister Donna Kimball, and his parents.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas Honor Flight