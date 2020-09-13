Arvid Richard Bengston, 94, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, surrounded by family at The Cedars, McPherson. He was a farmer and rancher. He also worked at Sterling Drug in the maintenance department, retiring in 1986.

He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.

Arvid was born on February 28, 1926, in Little River, KS, the son of John William and Hildur Caroline (Ekholm) Bengston. On July 22, 1956, he was united in marriage to Marcia M. Harder at the Andover Lutheran Church, Windom. This union was blessed with three daughters, Arlene, Diane, and Nadine. Marcia preceded Arvid in death on August 11, 2010.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, McPherson.

Survivors include: three daughters, Arlene Sawatzky (Russ Dick) of McPherson, KS, Diane Hedberg (Matt) of Marquette, KS, and Nadine Kelling (Brian) of McPherson, KS; brothers, Virgul Bengston (Carole) of Hutchinson, KS and Willard Bengston (Joyce) of Windom, KS; grandchildren, Jordan Sawatzky (Shane Maupin), Spencer Goalden (Jake), Justin Kelling (Cassie Maizon), and Jessica Kelling; step-grandchildren, Will Hedberg and Makaela Hedberg; great-grandchildren, Jameson Kelling, Luna Kelling, and Delaynie Goalden; and many extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers, Chester Bengston and Evert Bengston, and sisters, Gloria Plooster and Carolyn Hannah.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday, September 14, 2020, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 15, at the Andover Cemetery, Windom, KS.

Memorial donations may be given to Andover Cemetery in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.