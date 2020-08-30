Rosa Margaret Ramsey, 93, of Lindsborg passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Bethany Home of Lindsborg. Rosa was born January 17, 1927 in Hudson, KS to the late Julius P and Christina W (Herb) Munz.

Rosa graduated from Hudson High School and Denver Business College in Denver, CO. She was the wife of the late Dorwin Ramsey. She was a devoted mother, wife, homemaker and special education bus driver for USD 400.

She is survived by her daughters: Kris Sprague (Art) of Valley Center, KS, Lois Tatro of Wichita, KS, Nancy Burgess of Hutchinson, KS, and Jane Anderson (Roger) of Lindsborg, KS; as well as 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Rosa is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sons-in-law: Tom Tatro and Bill Burgess; great granddaughter: Angel Patience Tatro; 3 sisters and 5 brothers.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2 at Langley Cemetery, with Chaplain Phillip Hett officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethany Home or to the First United Methodist Church of Wichita Television Ministry. Memorials may be sent in care of Crick-Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, LIndsborg, KS 67456.

For more information or to leave condolences online please visit www.crickchristiansfuneralhome.com.