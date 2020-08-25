Richard Duane Snelling, age 82, of El Dorado.

Richard’s life began on December 10, 1937 in Florence, KS; the son of Richard L and Dorothy (Sidener) Snelling. Richard attended and graduated from Florence High School in 1955. He was united in marriage to Donna Lea Kerns on June 1, 1957 in Burns, KS. He had an industrious spirit and worked hard to provide for his family as he worked in maintenance, retiring from Skelly Refinery. In Richard’s spare time, he enjoyed fishing, golfing, tending his vegetable garden, traveling in his motorhome with the Kansas Twisters, bowling and feeding his squirrels.

His greatest joy in life was his family, which includes his daughter, Jaci (Jon) Beeman of El Dorado, sons Bruce (Shari) Snelling of Newton, John (Liz) Snelling of Augusta; grandchildren Kati (Chris) Westerhaus, Kylie (Kalin) Johnson, Garett Snelling and Tyler Snelling; great grandchildren Harper & Kase Westerhaus, Mattix Bruner, Hudson Snelling and Sabrina Snelling; and brother Dale (Tootsie) Snelling of Wonsevu, KS.

Richard passed away on August 23, 2020 in El Dorado.

He is preceded in passing by his wife, Donna and his parents.

Friends may gather with the family from 5-7pm on Thursday, August 27 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home where his funeral service will be held at 1pm on Friday, August 28. Richard will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Cemetery in Florence.

Memorial contributions in his name may be directed to the Interim Hospice or VFW Post #1174. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Richard at www.carlsoncolonial.com