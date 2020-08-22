AUGUSTA-McDonnell, Donald L. 73, Don passed away August 13, 2020. He was born December 4, 1946 in Ft. Wayne Indiana. Parents (deceased) were Noah (Red) and Helen (Stone) McDonnell of Herington, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife Diana Sue McDonnell. Survivors include his sister, Patricia (Patty) McDonnell Gutowsky and her husband Ed of Hope, Ks. Nieces include Lori (Jim) Haley of Conway, Arkansas, Theresa (Dan) Drube of Herington, Kansas and Kristi (Andrew) Gantenbein of Osage City, Kansas, as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews. He is also survived by five step daughters, Dadean (Randy) Smith of Augusta, Lisa (Kelly) Murray of Castle Rock Colorado, Tricia (Danny) Stufflebean of Nickerson, Ks, Carrie Hurlburt of Hutchinson, and Shaunna Hurlburt of Wichita, and two stepsons, Kevin Hurlburt of Wichita and Derek (Erin) Hurlburt of Wichita. Don also left several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Don graduated from Herington High School in 1965 and served four years with the US Air Force at both Travis AFB, California and DaNang Air Base, Viet Nam. He was employed by Beech Aircraft Corporation in both Salina and Wichita. He worked at both shipping of aircraft spare parts as a Crew Chief and as an International Customer Service Representative. He retired in February 2010. He was with Beech Aircraft for thirty-four years. Don's hobbies were in raising and exhibiting exotic and racing pigeons, a hobby he excelled in. Private services will be held. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and/or an animal shelter of your choice.