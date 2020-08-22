Concordia- Bernice Evelyn Miller, 86, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at her residence, Concordia, Kansas. There are no services planned. Survivors include two children, Julie Scarponcini and husband Paul, James Hebert and wife Rosemary, grandchildren Phil Hebert and Amy and TJ Scarponcini, and a great-granddaughter, Lily Scarponcini. She is also survived by brothers Willard and Dale Ames; several beloved nieces; and numerous cousins.

Memorials may be given to the Concordia Senior Center.

