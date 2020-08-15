Carmen Renee Gabel, 59, passed away on April 21, 2020, at her home in Hutchinson. She was born September 25, 1960, in Wichita, the daughter of Robert and Maureen (Sullivan) Ruggles.

Carmen graduated from El Dorado High School in 1979. On August 26, 1995 she married Ronald E. Gabel in Hutchinson, KS. She worked at Dillons for 24 years and was the first female store manager and retired after having children to stay home with them. After her children were school-age, she worked for Hallmark as a territory manager for 17 years. She also volunteered as a wedding coordinator for Holy Cross Catholic Church for several years. Carmen had many interests. She enjoyed camping, fishing, family events, and hanging out by her pool with her husband and kids. Carmen was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Hutchinson.

Carmen was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband Ronnie, her son Sullivan, her daughter Gracey and her siblings Sam, Jeff, and Jennifer.

A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m., August 22, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Hutchinson.

Memorial contributions may be sent to American Cancer Society or Hope Lodge in Kansas City, MO.