Leland Martin Nuss, 97, Russell, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Russell Regional Hospital.

He was born Dec. 30, 1922, in Russell County near Milberger, to Edward and Amelia (Karst) Nuss. He grew up in and attended local country schools in Milberger.

He married Frances Alberta Holl on Oct. 16, 1953, in Russell. He took over the family farm.

Survivors include his wife , Russell; a son, Monte Nuss, Russell; a daughter, Sandra Doherty, Hutchinson; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter.

Graveside services will be held by the family at a later date in Russell City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, Russell.

Memorials are suggested to Russell Recreation Commission in care of the mortuary.