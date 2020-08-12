Leland G. "Jack" Harwood, 76, Hays, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Hays Medical Center.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 22, 2020, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Hays; a private family inurnment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Hays. Military honors courtesy of the Hays Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard will take place at the church following services.

A rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 22, at the church.

Arrangements and pending obituary in care of Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601.