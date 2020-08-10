Assaria - Raymond Lee "Ray" Sherwood, 84, of Assaria died Friday, August 7, 2020 at Bethany Home of Lindsborg. Ray was born July 24, 1936 in Salina, KS to the late Robert Sherwood and Sestia (Kalb) Burch.

Ray was a graduate of Assaria High School. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Salina. Ray married Donna Isaacson on January 4, 1958 at Assaria Lutheran Church. He was a lifelong resident of the area and worked as a master craftsman and custom home builder.

He is survived by his sons: Brent Sherwood (Renella) of Falun, KS, Brian Sherwood of Wichita, KS, Brandon Sherwood (Dawn) of Assaria, KS; brother: Rick Hereth; as well as 11 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.

Ray is preceded in death by his parents; wife: Donna; a brother; and 2 sisters.

Cremation has been chosen. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Boy Scouts of America. Memorials may be sent in care of Crick-Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS 67456.

For more information or to leave condolences online please visit www.crick-christiansfuneralhome.com.