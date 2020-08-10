SALINA - Luella "Lou" Tryon, 79, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. She was born in Breda, Iowa to Julius and Leona Schroeder.

Lou graduated from Marymount College and taught at Schilling Air Force Base. As her family grew, she began substitute teaching throughout Salina. In 1984 she started Tryon Tutoring and continued to tutor until 2020. In her spare time Lou enjoyed gardening, teaching exercise classes, and going to garage sales.

Lou is survived by her husband of 56 years, Reg Tryon; daughter, Faith (Scott) Willis; grandchildren, Krista (Daniel) Smallwood, Kara Willis; great-grandchild, Aiden; son, Paul Tryon; sister, Cathy (Harold) Danner; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Parish Hall. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 15th at St. Mary’s. A private family burial will follow. Face masks will be required.

Memorials to Birthright of Salina. Condolences to Reg Tryon care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. 8th St. Salina, KS 67401 or online at www.ryanmortuary.com.