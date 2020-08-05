Ruthie C. Ledet, 88, of Salina, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was born May 20, 1932 in Brinkley, Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert C. and Ethel (Burks) Walton; husband, Ivory Ledet; infant son, Larry Hulum; sisters, Lillie Mae Walton, Erma Oaks; brothers, Robert Walton Jr., Sterling Walton, Thomas Walton, J.R. Walton and Hazel Walton.

Survivors include her children, Jeffery Hulum Jr., Cornelius Hulum (Michelle), Linda Hulum, Rose Mary Young (Jerry); sisters, Ora Smith and Julia Swanigan, 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, August 7, 2020, 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, directly followed by funeral services, at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, 215 S. Chicago, Salina. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402. For online condolences contact Roselawn at www.roselawnsalina.com