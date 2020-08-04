Mary "Maggie" Young, age 75, of Cassoday. Mary Margaret "Maggie" Young’s life began on February 7, 1945 in El Dorado, KS; the daughter of Ewing and Rachel (Adams) Teter. She attended and graduated from El Dorado High School. On December 14, 1963, Maggie was united in marriage to Ron Young at the First Presbyterian Church in El Dorado. Maggie had an industrious and loving spirit. She enjoyed fishing, baking, sewing, craftwork and working puzzles with Ron. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren and attending their various activities whether it was in school or when they were showing animals in 4-H. Her greatest joy was her family which includes her husband Ron of Cassoday; children Becky (Vince) Travnichek of Lake of the Ozarks, Randy (Juli) Young of Howard, KS and daughter-in-law Laurie Young of Towanda; grandchildren Amanda, Sierra, Sabetha, William, Wesley, Becca, McKenzie, Makenna, Michael, Maranda, Marcus and Maryn; 5 great grandchildren; siblings Patsy (Bob) Watkins and Judy Langhofer; sisters-in-law Lynnie Teter and Debbie Teter as well as numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. Maggie passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020 in El Dorado.

She is preceded in passing by her son, Matthew Young, her parents, brothers Eldon Teter and Jimmy Teter; and brother-in-law Ron Langhofer.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10 am at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home.

