Hazel Myrtle Allen

HUGOTON - Hazel Myrtle Allen, age 92, died July 30, 2020, at her home in Hugoton, KS. Hazel was born September 29, 1927 in Grant County, KS to her parents Stanley and Geraldine Wolf Basler. Hazel attended a country school in Ulysses. Hazel married her husband James Leland Allen in California on December 6, 1944. After Leland was discharged from the Marines, they began their life in Ulysses. Hazel worked together with her husband in the farming and cattle business. Hazel was a lifetime resident of Ulysses and Hugoton.

Hazel is survived by two sons, Jim Allen of Garden City, KS, Larry Allen of Hugoton, KS.; 12 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and one great grandchild, one sister Vera Hayden of Quitman, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Leland Allen, April 5, 2002; son, Don Allen; granddaughter, Schana Martine; brother; Frank Basler and sister, Mary Morris.

A memorial has been established for the St. Catherine Hospice. Memorials may be mailed to Robson Funeral Home, PO Box 236, Hugoton, KS 67951Memorial service will be held at a later date. Graveside service will be held on August 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Ulysses Cemetery, Ulysses, KS. Friends may sign register book on August 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Robson Funeral Home, Hugoton.