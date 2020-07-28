Kipp- Harry Stanley (Stan) Kogler lost his battle with bullous pemphigoid on July 26, 2020. He passed peacefully, surrounded by family. He was a devoted husband, father, dad, grandfather, great-grandfather, neighbor and friend to all who knew him. Stan lived his entire 83 years in the Kipp area and was a self-taught country electrician, plumber and farmer. As a youngster his fondest memories were playing baseball and basketball with Don Johnson and Gerald Swanson, riding horseback to school with George Currie and drag racing with Charlie Waddle. At the young age of 22 he married Joan Totten Seim after she lost her husband and his best friend Gale Seim. Stan helped raise and adopted her two children Larry Kogler Seim and Pam Kogler Seim Beardmore. The couple had a third child Duane Kogler.

If you ever had an electrical or plumbing issue and lived in the country and within a 50-mile radius of Kipp, Stan probably helped you fix it. As a "jack of all trades" Stan was the last of a dying breed. He was also a grain farmer, often helped by nephew Ron in the later years. Stan was an avid hunter of game birds on the home place. But one of his biggest highlights was shooting and dressing a record 7-point bull elk in Colorado where he and Joan would go hunting every October. The trophy still hangs in his home office.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Lucille; sister, Darlene.

He is survived by his wife, Joan; son, Larry and wife Laura, their children Michael and Meredith; daughter, Pam and husband Dave, their children, Allison, Madison, Emily; son, Duane and wife Karen, their children, Matthew, Daniel and Katie; great-grandchildren, Charli, Kimbal, Sloane; brother, Marvin and wife Anabelle; sister: Carolyn.

Service will be streamed live at www.triumc.org/stan-kogler on Thursday, July 30 at 11 a.m. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Gypsum Valley Cemetery in Gypsum, Kansas.

Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church and are in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 North Eighth Street, Salina, Kansas 67401.

Online condolences: www.ryanmortuary.com