Wayne Proctor, Age 54, Of El Dorado.

Wayne’s life began January 22, 1966 in Kansas City, KS; the son of Dr. Robert and Ilene (Davey) Proctor. Wayne went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Kansas. He was a hard worker in restaurant management and food service. He enjoyed perfecting his culinary skills, enjoyed fine and gourmet foods and trying new food. His family includes his father Dr. Robert Proctor of El Dorado; siblings Alice Proctor of Waconia, MN, Alan Proctor of McKinney, TX; nephew Jayce, also of McKinney, TX; aunts Anne (Fred) Williams, Elaine (Jim) Cannon and Martha (Joe) Riedl and many cousins. Wayne passed away on July 19, 2020 in Andover.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Ilene and his grandparents. Cremation has taken place and no memorial services are planned at this time.

Memorial contributions in Wayne’s name may be directed to the CJD Foundation of Akron, OH. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Wayne at www.carlsoncolonial.com