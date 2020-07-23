White City – Pamela Sue Schick, 57. Pam was born on October 4, 1963 in Waseca, MN, daughter of Duane and Ernestine (Tincher) Goerend. She was united in marriage to Brad Schick on June 11, 1988 in Salina. Her loving family includes her husband of 32 years, Brad Schick of White City; parents Duane and Ernestine Goerend of Salina; sisters: Kimberly Sue Willingham of Salina and Linda Sue (David) Rohleder of Salina and several nieces and nephews. Pam passed away on July 21, 2020. Yazel-Megli Funeral Home, Herington is serving the family. Private family celebration will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Pam’s name may be directed to Shriners Hospital for Children or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.