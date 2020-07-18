Karen S. Gruver, age 70, of Eldorado. Karen’s life began on May 4, 1950 in Emporia, KS; the daughter of Kenneth and Helen (Stone) Wagner. Karen had a passion for learning and earned her teaching degree from Emporia State University. She was united in marriage to Robert Gruver. Karen taught elementary school for over 39 years at Oil Hill Elementary School. She taught 5th-8th grade. Karen was industrious and very passionate about school. She served as a cheerleading coach, cheer/yell leader pep club sponsor, director 8th grade one act play, representative in Circle NEA, KNEA, Presbyterian Church Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, entrepreneur and business owner; loved sewing and crafts, travel, and spending time with family. Her greatest joy was her family which includes her daughter Jennifer (Brian) Chasak of DeSoto, KS; grandchildren McKaelynn and Karsten; sibling Kirk (Doris) Wagner of Wichita, sister-in-law Julia Wagner of Jacksonville, FL; cousin Vicky Wilkinson of Emporia.

Karen passed away at her daughter’s home in DeSoto on July 1, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; brother Kent Wagner and her parents.

Friends may gather with the family on Thursday, July 16 from 5-7pm at Carlson Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 17 at 10 am at Carlson Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place and Karen will be laid to rest at Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Emporia at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Karen’s name may be directed to the Patriot Academy. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Karen at www.carlsoncolonial.com