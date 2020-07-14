Salina- William R. Barr died on July 11, 2020. He was 82 years old. Bill was born on August 7, 1937 in Emporia, Kansas to Catherine (Jensen) and Everette Ross Barr. He grew up in Emporia and attended St. Benedict’s College & Emporia State University.

Bill will be remembered for many things: a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, an Army veteran, a salesman, a mentor to his sons, an avid golfer (he even talked in his own backswing) , a lover of blackjack and Las Vegas, an afternoon pitch player, a life-long Emporia State Hornet backer, enjoyer of KSU tailgating and Wildcat watcher, a morning Burger King coffee-club drinker, a red wine lover (fine merlot or 3-buck-chuck, it didn’t matter to Bill), a chocolate candy connoisseur, Law and Order binge watcher, best ham and cheese sandwich maker, and all around great person. He enjoyed spending time with his family and never passed up an invitation to partake in a good steak dinner with a glass of wine.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Joanne Harris, and his loving stepmother, Helen Barr. He leaves behind his wife Jean, children Chris (Lisa), Ross (Cathi), Tim (Heather), grandchildren, Dayne Barr, Deneige Barkley (Charles), Kari Jo Barr, Mit Barr, brother Robert (Nancy), 2 nephews, and 6 nieces.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday with burial on Saturday in the family plot in Strong City, Kansas. Because of the current Covid situation, the services are limited to family only.

In memory of Bill, have a piece of chocolate candy or a glass of red wine and cheer Bill for a life well lived.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Presbyterian Manor in Salina or the charity of your choice.

