Leon – Kenneth Leroy Spivey, 91, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Kenneth was born on Thursday, September 13, 1928 in Latham, Kansas to Oscar W. and Mary (Easley) Spivey. Kenneth married Bernice Busch on August 13, 1950. He served his country in the U.S. Army from April 3, 1951 to March 28, 1953. Kenneth was a farmer and had a multi-state operation on hay. He sold hay throughout the state. Kenneth loved to go hunting. He raised AQHA horses and Black Angus Cattle, showing both. Kenneth also built the Augusta Saddle Club.

Kenneth is survived by his daughter Linda (Mark) Bocovich of Leon; grandchildren Tierra Dutton, Ashly Grub and Christopher Bocovich; 6 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law’s Lawrence (Ellen) Busch of Denard, Arkansas and Leonard Kingsley of El Dorado; nieces and nephews Kurt Merwin, Farie Merwin, Kirk Spivey, Jack Spivey, Kynda Wilshire, Leo Noland, Jimmy Noland, Joyce Daigh, Mary Walker, Ronnie Manning, Dwaine Manning, Lonnie Kingsley, Kevin Kingsley, Toni Busch-Ratcliff, Bill Busch, Mike Busch, Floyd Dutton, Johnny Dutton and Marian Kasper.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Bernice in 1985, 8 brothers and sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews. .

Visitation with family will be on Sunday, July 12th from 1:00-3:00 p.m. and his Funeral Service will be on Monday, July 13th at 10:00 a.m. both at Dunsford Funeral Home in Augusta.

The family wishes Memorial Contributions be made out to Interim Healthcare and Hospice, left in care of the Dunsford Funeral Home.

