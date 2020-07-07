Louise Marie Nakaten, age 84, formerly of El Dorado, KS, passed away at Highland Park in Okmulgee, OK, on Thursday, July 2, 2020, after spending the last several months isolated from family due to COVID-19 quarantines.

Born March 8, 1936, in Gettysburg, PA, to George L. and Edna Elizabeth (Spangler) Dickson, Louise and her family moved to Hackensack, NJ. where she attended Hackensack High School. On May 3, 1953, she was united in marriage to Karl Heinz Nakaten, in Hackensack, NJ. Together, following Karl’s military career, they relocated to three European countries (Italy, France and Germany) and lived in seven states (NJ, MD, IN, TX, CA and KS). In 1980 they retired in Kansas where Louise continued to live until late 2019, when she relocated to Okmulgee to be near her daughter.

She is survived by five of her six children - three daughters; Diane E. Stille, Bloomington, IN, Renee L. and husband, George (Tony) Volturo, Okmulgee, OK, Stephanie A. Samms, Wichita, KS, and two sons; Mike Nakaten and significant partner Retta, Overland Park, KS, Ken Nakaten and wife, Lora, Lodi, WI; nine grandchildren - Brad Stille, Angela Carpenter, Zachary Schneider, Katherine (Katy) Whitaker, Brandon Browning, Adam Browning, Jessika Nakaten, Ryan Samms, and Abigail Samms; thirteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother, Larry Dickson and brother-in-law, John Woods, both of Toms River, NJ; former son-in-law, Gene Schneider, Minneapolis, KS; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents; her husband (who died in 2001); a daughter, Suzanne "Suzy" Schneider; two brothers, Glenn Dickson and Frank Dickson; and sister, Joan Woods.

Cremation has taken place. A private family service is pending in El Dorado, KS.