James Curtis "J.C." Herr, 87, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 while in the company of family members at McPherson Health And Rehab.

James was born in Fayetteville, Arkansas on March 5, 1933, the son of Owen Curtis and Mary A. (Mondero) Herr.

James attended Irving Elementary School in Winfield, Kansas, Arkansas City Junior High School and graduated from Arkansas City High School in 1952 Arkansas City, Kansas. James then attended Arkansas City Junior College, Arkansas City, Kansas.

He served in the U.S. Army as a PFC during the Korean War.

Through the years James worked in the oil field industry for many companies throughout Kansas, Martin Marietta building, Titan 2 Missile, Myer Newer as a Meatpacker, Arkansas City, Kansas, Kit Road Ranger as an assembler, Jail Ministry at McPherson County Jail McPherson, Kansas, Tony's Pizza as a line attendant, Salina, Kansas, and Walmart as a greeter, McPherson, Kansas.

James was a member of the American Legion Post 24, McPherson, Kansas.

James enjoyed fishing and spending time with his friends and family.

James Curtis Herr was united in marriage to Linda Kay Baker on June 11, 1976 in Newkirk, Oklahoma. The young couple established their first home together in Arkansas City, Kansas. This union was blessed with the birth of a son Jeremy.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Linda Herr, of McPherson, Kansas; his son, Jeremy Herr and his wife Kristi, of Salina, Kansas and his step son, Steve Goatley and his wife Wendy, of Galax, Virginia.

He is also survived by his 5 grandchildren - Zane, Elise and Natalie Herr, Alison Harrell, Molly Preciado; Great-grandson, Harris Harrell.

James was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Mary Spoonemore, Winifred Blewitt and Katie McDaniel; his brothers, John Herr and Joe Herr.

Memorial service will be held at Glidden - Ediger Chapel, McPherson, Kansas at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7th, 2020 with Pastor Barrett Harrelson officiating.

Burial will be held at Crestwood Memorial Park Cemetery McPherson, Kansas. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion Post 24 and the Veteran's of Foreign Wars Post 2715, both of McPherson, Kansas.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Center of Kansas and American Legion Post 24 and they can be sent to Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home, 222 West Euclid St., McPherson, KS 67460.