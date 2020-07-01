Fred E. Peterson, 77, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Pleasant View Home, Inman. He retired from McPherson Board of Public Utilities where he worked in Plant Maintenance.

Fred was born on December 4, 1942, in McPherson, KS, the son of Alvin and Doris (Dielman) Peterson. He graduated from McPherson High School in 1960. On June 17, 1962, Fred was united in marriage to Linda Marie Grant in McPherson. She preceded him in death on July 30, 2019.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, McPherson.

Survivors include: two sons, Jeff (Donna) Peterson of McPherson, KS and Dan Peterson of Galva, KS; brother, Leonard Peterson of Marquette, KS; sister, Inez (Marvin) Miller of Marquette, KS; two grandchildren, Corey Peterson and Mallory (J.D.) McCoy; two step-grandchildren, Lisa (Merlin) Goering and Jason (Ashley) Ratzlaff; two great-grandchildren, Leo Peterson and Justin McCoy; three step-great-grandchildren, Kelsey (Eric) Larson, Amanda (Spencer) Bauman, and Lacie Goering; two step-great-great-grandchildren, DaeLynn Larson and Camden Larson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, July 6, 2020, at McPherson Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.