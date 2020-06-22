MCPHERSON — Shirley Maude Koehn, 82, died Saturday, June 20, 2020. Born on November 29, 1937, to Frances Mae (Caruthers) and Fred James Mathes in Covert, KS.

Preceded in death: parents and husband, Donald Duane Koehn; sisters, Marilee Monroe, Freda Ploutz, and Carol Cramsey; daughter-in-law, Patricia Koehn.

Shirley is survived by: her sister, Karen (Donald) Stead; three sons, Brian (Kimberly) Koehn, Tim (Diana) Koehn, and Brent Koehn; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.

Receive friends from 5-7p.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Stockham Family Funeral Home.

Graveside service: 10a.m., Thursday, June 25, at McPherson Cemetery. The family encourages dress in casual attire.

Memorials: Parkinson’s Foundation or Kindred Hospice c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.

Condolences: www.stockhamfamily.com.