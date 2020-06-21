Peggy Lynne Wickstrom, 66, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, surrounded by her family at McPherson Hospital. She was retired from Pfizer.

Peggy was born on July 6, 1953, in Spencer, Iowa, the daughter of Dale Rex and Velda "Tootie" Anne (Carpenter) Norton. She graduated from Chariton (Iowa) High School in 1971 and from Northwest Missouri State University in 1980.

On September 21, 1985, Peggy was united in marriage to Bertis "David" Wickstrom at the Freemount Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on December 31, 2013.

Peggy was a member of Elim Lutheran Church, Marquette.

Survivors include: her son, Matt Wickstrom and wife, Diane, of Marquette, KS; two sisters, Kandie Hardie and husband, Bill, of Chariton, IA and Kathy Batterson and fiancé, Gary Bingham, of Newton, IA; sister-in-law, Cynthia Hulse and husband, Mike, of Marquette, KS; and many extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister, Sharry Belcher.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Elim Lutheran Church, Marquette. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, June 24, at Elim Lutheran Church with Rev. Amy Kay Pavlovich officiating. Burial of cremains will follow at the Marquette Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to Elim Lutheran Church or the Marquette EMS in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.