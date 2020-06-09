Troy A. Stites, 52, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Salina Regional Health Center.

He was born March 27, 1968, in Phillipsburg to Wayne and Sherry (Hadley) Stites.

Survivors include his parents, McPherson; two sons, T.J., Shaw AFB, South Carolina and Tyson, McPherson; a daughter, Taylor Stucky, McPherson; a brother, Travis, Phillipsburg; and two sisters, Tonya Keeten, Glade, and Trisha Alexander, McPherson.

Cremation was chosen. A private family service will be held.

Memorials are suggested to Troy A. Stites Memorial Fund in care of the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.olliffboeve.com.