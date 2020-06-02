Wichita - Robert "Bobby" Kendall Holbrook, 27, passed away on Wednesday, May 20th, 2020.

Bobby was born to Trudy Diane Holbrook and Robert Edward Holbrook on Thursday, January 07, 1993 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Bobby was a part of the class of 2011 from El Dorado High School and worked in commercial construction and remodeling. He enjoyed restoring old vehicles, fishing, bow hunting, and spending time with friends and family.

Bobby is preceded in death by his grandfathers Steven Howard and Donald Reiswig of El Dorado.

Bobby is survived by his father Robert E Holbrook of Wichita and mother Trudy D Holbrook of El Dorado, Sister Kelly (Steve) Seibel, nieces and nephew Lexi, Lani, Logan of Wellington, Sister Kasey (Catalin) Siegling of Wichita; paternal grandparents Ralph and Blanche Holbrook of Inola, Oklahoma; maternal grandmother Judy Reiswig of El Dorado; aunts and uncles Mitch (Deanna) Holbrook of Bonnie Lake, Washington; Rachael (Russ) Harders of Sand Springs, Oklahoma; Diane (Phill) Houck of Towanda, KS; Mike Reiswig of Lean, KS; Tracy (Robert) Pipkin of EL Dorado, Tim Reiswig of El Dorado, and numerous cousins. Trudy, Kasey, Kelly, and Rob appreciate your love and prayers during this difficult time. Our Bobby will be dearly missed. While the family is walking this challenging road, any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. Memorial donations can be made through Trudy Holbrook to assist with final expenses.