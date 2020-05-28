HAYS — Joseph Patrick Feldt, 55, died May 26, 2020. Born January 25, 1965, in Colby, to Arthur and Julia (Mumm) Feldt.

Survivors: brothers Ron (Pam), Larry (Angie), Chuck (Judi) and Jim (Deann) and sisters Linda (Jim) Laevenstein, Mary (Monty) Selensky, Judy Feldt (Linda Kelly), brother-in-law Rick Rodda, 22 nieces and nephews, 33 great nieces and great nephews, ex-wife, Lillian, one step-daughter, three step-grandchildren and one step-great-granddaughter.

Preceded in death: parents, a brother Gerald (Jerry) and a sister Janet Rodda and infant siblings David and Diana.

Services: Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Brock's-Keithley Funeral Home and Crematory, 2509 Vine, Hays, Kansas. Committal service: Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Park, Kansas at 2 PM.

Memorials: First Call for Help-Ellis County and Sacred Heart Cemetery Fund, Park, KS to Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 2509 Vine St, Hays, KS 67601.

Condolences www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com.