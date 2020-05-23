Kenneth Carl (Kenny) Blake, 80, beloved husband, father, papa, and friend passed on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Kenny was born October 4, 1939 in El Dorado, KS to the loving parents of William A and Elizabeth H. (Webster) Blake.

Kenny graduated from El Dorado High School in 1957. He enlisted in the US Army in 1957 and was stationed in Germany. He returned to El Dorado and was honorably discharged in 1963. He attended Butler County Community College and began his 37 year career at Boeing. After retirement, he enjoyed fishing, playing the lottery, and drinking coffee with buddies at the YMCA. Kenny became a caretaker for his wife, Vie, until her passing in July 2019. He adored his time with his beloved pets, Molly the Macaw, Garfield the cat, Quigley the Australian Shepard puppy, and the many strays that needed love. Kenny’s greatest joy was being a great father/PaPa to his children and grandchildren.

Kenny was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Viola L. (Kidwell) Blake, his parents, siblings; Dale Blake, Laura (Blake) Turner, Richard Blake, Shirley (Blake) Grimm, Robert Blake, Edward Blake, Wyona (Blake) Parrot, and Thomas Blake and Billy Blake. He is survived by his children, Kimberly Blake, Karen (Jonnie) Johnson, Kelly (Kirk) Day, grandkids Mason (Callie) Johnson, Jayme Tucker, Kegan (Ashley) Johnson, William Day, and Cameron Day all of El Dorado. Siblings, Albert (Dorthy) Blake, Helen Brown, Connie Walker, Don (Nancy) Blake, and numerous other relatives.

Visitation was 5pm-7pm, Thursday May 14 at Heritage Funeral Home, 206 East Central Avenue, El Dorado, KS. Service was be held at the First Baptist Church of El Dorado at 11:00am, Friday May 15. graveside followed at the Walnut Valley Cemetery. Friends and family are welcome back at the church for a luncheon.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gary Sinise Foundation for the benefit of R.I.S.E., P.O. Box 368 Woodland Hills, CA, 91365. A program for wounded heroes who lack the means to update their homes and transportation.