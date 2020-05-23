Betty J. Kirkpatrick

Age 89

Of El Dorado

Betty’s life began on September 23, 1930 in Arkansas City, KS; the daughter of Fred and Esther (Fresh) Crabtree. She attended and graduated from Arkansas City High School. She was united in marriage to William “Bill” Kirkpatrick on September 26, 1948. Betty gave tirelessly of her time. She served as the secretary to the El Dorado City Manager and then spent over 12 years as a city commissioner. Betty served on the City Tree Board, Recreation Board, Haverhill Beautification Committee; member of El Dorado, Inc; 1st president of the El Dorado Chapter of American Businesswomen’s Association; member of PEO; past Board Member of the El Dorado Senior Center; host parent for El Dorado Grizzlies. Betty never knew a stranger and always spoke her mind. She loved traveling with her much loved traveling companion Gerald Bottorff. Betty made friends all over the world and loved them dearly. She always had a suitcase packed. Betty began attending the Episcopal Church in 1958 and has been a faithful member of Trinity Episcopal Church in El Dorado since 1964. She loved reading, birdwatching, tending her yard and flowers. She loved her cats and was a season ticket holder for the Grizzly sports for over 50 years. Betty will always be remembered for her keen sense of humor, sharp wit and her unwavering honesty.

Her greatest joy in life was her family which includes her daughters Jill Kirkpatrick of Denver, CO, Nancy Samp of El Dorado; companion Gerald Bottorff of El Dorado; sister Marjorie Rine of Wichita; numerous nieces and nephews and numerous friends around the world.

Betty passed away on May 20, 2020 at her home in El Dorado. Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Betty’s name may be directed to Trinity Episcopal Church-Priscilla’s Pantry. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Betty at www.carlsoncolonial.com