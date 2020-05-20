Harold Clayton Montgomery, 93, of Marquette, KS, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Riverview Estates, Marquette. He formerly lived in Lindsborg, Moundridge, and McPherson. He was a retired maintenance millwright at W-R Milling Co. in McPherson.

Harold was born on March 29, 1927, in Windom, KS, the son of Clarence Oliver and Anna Julia (Scott) Montgomery. He graduated from Windom High School.

He served in the United States Army during WWII.

On February 14, 1951, Harold was united in marriage to Virginia L. Busch in Newkirk, OK. She died on February 29, 2004. He then married Helen Stucky Flickner in Moundridge, and she died on April 11, 2012. He later married Blanche Louise (Andrews) Hawkinson-Spilman on November 3, 2013. She preceded him in death on November 15, 2019.

Harold was a former member of First Baptist Church, McPherson and attended Moundridge Evangelical Free Church, a church he actually helped to build. He enjoyed the outdoors and was a member of the Roving Rebel Camping Club. His favorite things were fishing, hunting, camping, and most importantly his family.

Survivors include: two sons, Eric Montgomery (Linda) of San Jose, CA and Donald Montgomery (Shelly) of Toulon, IL; a daughter, Geneva Merritt of Chase, KS; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; numerous step-children, step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wives; five siblings, Howard Montgomery, Glen Montgomery, Zola Westover, Wayne Montgomery, and Jesse Montgomery; and daughters, Faye and Debra.

Harold was a man of strong faith with God, a great friend and a role model to many. He can never be replaced. Our world is emptier without him but his spirit, legacy, and fish stories will live on through those who love him. He was so loved and will be missed by many.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, May 20, at McPherson Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to Moundridge Evangelical Free Church in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com