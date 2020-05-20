SMITH CENTER — Lorene E. Cornwell, 82, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Born July 19, 1937 in Smith Center, KS, to Arthur and Frieda (Frieling) Lehmann.

Preceded in death by her husband Harold in 1999 and her parents.

Survived by a son Garen Cornwell; daughter Carol Phipps; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Graveside services: 11:30 a.m., Friday, May 22, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery, Smith Center.

Visitation: 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 with family present from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Chapel, 113 S. Madison St., Smith Center, KS 66967.

Memorials may be given to the Lorene E. Cornwell Memorial Fund and sent in care of the funeral chapel. www.allfaithsfuneralchapel.com