Stewart K. Bartlett passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020 at Wesley Hospital in Wichita KS. He was born to James H. Bartlett and Helen (Sellers) Bartlett on August 21, 1941 in El Centre California. He was a 1960 graduate of Abilene High School. He was united in marriage to the Love of his life Marcia Lewis on March 18, 1994 in El Dorado KS. She survives.

He is also survived by Shane Bartlett (Kathy) of Gypsum, Kansas and Sonia Huiett of El Dorado and Shawn Bartlett of Salina and stepdaughter Theresa Lewis of El Dorado; also grandchildren Jay Bartlett (Trish) of Gypsum and Michael Walker (Rachael) of Bennington, KS; Orren Huiett and Ethan Huiett of Abilene Ks; also Great Grandchildren Miguel, Chase, and Ava Bartlett of Gypsum, and Jaxson Walker of Bennington; Sisters Sheila De Garmo (Harry) of Hutchinson and Sandy Doppelhauer (Terry) of Greenburg, PA. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Sharon Aldridge and brother Steven Bartlett.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time at the Family Worship Center in El Dorado, KS.

Heritage Funeral Home of El Dorado is handling arrangements.