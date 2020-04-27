MCPHERSON — Wilbert Dean Born, 91, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Born on February 24, 1929, in Emporia, to John E. and Elizabeth Ellen (McCandles) Born.

Preceded in death by wife Marie (Tetrick) Graves.

Survivors include: three children, Jeffrey Born, Michael Born (Wendi), and Janet Johnson (Jerry); a brother, John E. Born (Irma); four grandchildren, Riley Born, Renee Born, Jessica Johnson, and Jeremy Johnson.

Private funeral service: 3:00 PM, Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. A livestream of the service will be available at www.stockhamfamily.com.

Memorials: Grace Mission, Inc. for the benefit of children of Haiti in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.

