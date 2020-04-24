BELOIT — Steven Louis Balthazor was born on December 8, 1948 in Concordia, Kansas, the son of Everett R. and Virginia M. (Sims) Balthazor. He died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Mitchell County Hospital in Beloit, Kansas at the age of 71.

Following his high school graduation, he served in the United States Marine Corps, and later attended college for a couple of years. He was extremely proud of his service, and always could be seen wearing Marines clothing and talking about his days in the Corps.

Steven served as a sheriff’s deputy, and later worked for over 20 years for Sunflower Manufacturing in Beloit. He also served as a cook for the Beloit VFW Post #6242, and worked for many years at Casey’s in Beloit.

In his spare time, he loved going to the shooting range, fishing, and listening to oldies music. He was also a very good cook, and could always be counted on to bring the Balthazor French Dumpling recipe to every family gathering.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents, and his special dog, Foo.

He is survived by his children, Steven Balthazor Jr. of Indianapolis, Indiana, Carrie Sims of Indianapolis, Michelle Stegman and husband Jermiah of Wheatland, Wyoming, and Shawna Aschenbrenner and husband Ronnie of WaKeeney; sisters, Sonia Seehafer of Beloit and Gayle Halfhide and husband Randy of Hunter; brothers, Ron and wife Susan of Kansas City, Missouri and Gary and wife Marlyn of Wichita; 15 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Family-only funeral services will be Monday, April 27 at the Roberts Family Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to St. John’s Catholic Church. Roberts Family Funeral Service, Beloit, is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be left at www.robertsfamilyfs.com or mailed to 910 N. Campbell, Beloit, KS 67420.