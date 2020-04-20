Terry White, 65, Greenwood, Indiana, passed away April 5, 2020.

A Celebration of Life is tentatively planned for June 6, 2020, at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel in Overland Park, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Kansas Sports Officials Association Memorial Fund or your favorite charity in Terry’s name. Information on the services may be found on the following websites: www.JohnsonCountyFuneralChapel.com and www.wilsonstpierre.com.

Terry was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on June 2, 1954. to William and Shirley (Scott) White. He graduated from Shawnee Mission West High School, of Overland Par,k in 1972 and earned a bachelor’s degree from University of Kansas in 1977. He received a post-graduate paralegal certificate from UMKC in September 1987.

Terry taught/coached in Randolph, Madison, Lyndon, Garnett and Ottawa, Kansas, through his teaching career. He also served on the Ottawa Planning Commission from 1998-2000. Terry was a member of the Kansas State High School Officials for 40 years of service in basketball and football. Terry called play-by-play broadcasts of the Ottawa American Legion baseball team for 10 years. He also umpired at 3&2 baseball in Overland Park for 10 years. From 1960-1967, he raced quarter-midgets and placed second in National Quarter-Midget Championship Races, August 1961.

Terry worked at Gleason and Doty law firm from 1987-2000 as a paralegal.

He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Nancy Wilkinson White; daughter, Laurie Tyner; son-in-law, David Tyner; granddaughter, Annelise Rose; four brothers, Dave (Bev), of Overland Park, Kansas; Larry, of St. Louis, Missouri;,Richard (Kristy), of Leawood, Kansas; Tim (Rita), of Omaha, Nebraska;. Three nephews, Rob, Alec and Jarod and many other family members are mourning this loss.