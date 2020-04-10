Kenneth B. Johnson, 80, of Ottawa, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Morningstar Care Homes Dunn’s Vista in Baldwin City, Kansas.

Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery with military honors by the Kansas Army National Guard. The family suggests memorial contributions to Good Shepherd Hospice c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, KS 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Ken’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com

Ken was born October 10, 1939 in Blue Mound, Kansas, the son of Thomas H. and Mary E. (Alcorn) Johnson. He grew up in Linn County, Kansas, moving to Ottawa in 1965.

He graduated from Oakwood Grade School and then Pleasanton High School in Pleasanton, Kansas, with the Class of 1957.

Ken served three years in the Kansas Army National Guard and then five years in the Kansas Army Reserves.

Ken was united in marriage to Lucretia “Kay” Ledom on Aug. 8, 1962, at Ottawa, Kansas. She preceded him in death on Jan. 2, 2017.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mary Johnson; sisters, Mary Bethea, Mildred Bethea, Alice Daniel and infant sister, Alberta Johnson; brothers, Albert “AB” Johnson, Francis “Frank” Johnson, Thomas Johnson, Harold Johnson, and Robert Johnson; and half-brothers, Marion Johnson and Lewis “Jerry” Johnson.

Survivors include his sons, Kenneth B. Johnson, Jr. and wife, Tammy, and James A. Johnson and wife, Tammy, all of Ottawa: four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Kenneth worked as a welder for Rogers Manufacturing, Jacobson Manufacturing and Rimpull Manufacturing, all in Olathe, retiring in 2001.

He loved golfing and was a member of Lamont Hills Golf Course.