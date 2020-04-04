Elsie M. Love, 85, Of El Dorado. Elsie’s life began on May 27, 1934 in El Dorado; the daughter of Dillard and Marguerite (Demoret) Smock. She was united in marriage to David Love on June 2, 1952 in El Dorado.

Elsie had roots deep in her faith and loved attending church. Elsie was a homemaker and tended to her gardens. She earned a Master Gardener Certificate from Texas A&M. Elsie also enjoyed painting and spending time with her grandchildren. Her greatest joy was her family which includes her children Don (Nancy) Love of Rosalia, Dennis (Debbie) Love of Winfield, Darla (Mark) Walker of El Dorado; grandchildren David (Nelda) Love of Belvedere, IL, Dallas (Catherine) Love of Cairo, NB, Danielle Love of Wichita, Danae Love of Winfield, Joshua Horn of Edmond, OK, Mercedez Garwood of Las Animas, CO, Kari Scott of Tonkawa, OK, Dawn Lockrow of Olathe, KS, Devin Love of El Dorado and Kaitlyn Walker of Tacoma, WA; 12 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and brother John Smock of Lott, TX.

Elsie made her trip to Heaven on Monday, March 30, 2020 in El Dorado. She is preceded in death by her husband David A. Love, Sr.; son David A. Love, Jr; sister, Dorothy Lynch and her parents.

Friends may gather at Carlson Funeral Home from 5-7pm on Wednesday April 1. A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Lawns Cemetery in El Dorado.

Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to Heartland Hospice.